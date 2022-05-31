Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to provide free power connections to shops of Kashmiri Pandits
delhi news

Delhi govt to provide free power connections to shops of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market
HT Image
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market. In a meeting on Tuesday deputy CM Manish Sisodia directed officials to immediately inspect the selected place for installation of transformers in the market and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month.

Recently a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and shared the issue of electricity connections. They also said that there are more than 100 shops of Kashmiri Pandits in INA Market, which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities due to which shopkeepers are facing several problems including electricity connections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP