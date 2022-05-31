Delhi govt to provide free power connections to shops of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market. In a meeting on Tuesday deputy CM Manish Sisodia directed officials to immediately inspect the selected place for installation of transformers in the market and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month.

Recently a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and shared the issue of electricity connections. They also said that there are more than 100 shops of Kashmiri Pandits in INA Market, which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities due to which shopkeepers are facing several problems including electricity connections.