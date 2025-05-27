Delhi govt to release 100-day report card on May 31at JLN stadium

The Delhi government will present its 100-day report card at a public event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 31, where chief minister Rekha Gupta is expected to list the new administration’s key initiatives and reforms since assuming office. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with all the District Development Committee (DDC) Chairpersons and District Magistrates across the state. (HT Photo)

“The first 100 days of the Delhi government have been fully dedicated to public welfare, transparency, and accountability. The systems in Delhi, which had been deteriorating for years, have been brought back on track on priority,” Gupta said on Monday, at an event organised at Bharat Mandapam. The function marked 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, three years of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, and the BJP’s nearly 100 days in power in the Capital.

Sworn in on February 20, along with six ministers, after the BJP’s decisive victory in 48 of 70 assembly seats, Gupta unveiled a ₹1 lakh crore budget for 2025–26 in March. The upcoming 100-day report is expected to spotlight flagship reforms across health, infrastructure, education, and environmental sustainability.

Among the major announcements is the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi, under which thousands of residents have begun receiving comprehensive health coverage. In addition, the government has launched the ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’, offering free health insurance of up to ₹10 lakh for citizens above 70 years of age.

“To improve healthcare delivery, work is underway to set up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 11 integrated public health laboratories, and nine critical care hospital blocks. We’ve also introduced mobile vans to simplify registration,” Gupta said.

The government has signed an MoU with the Centre to start ferry and cruise services between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur on river Yamuna, aimed at boosting tourism and reviving the much polluted river. “For cleaning the river, 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants have been approved, and a comprehensive urban river management plan is being prepared,” she added.

To address rising temperatures and air quality concerns, the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 has been launched, alongside a cabinet-approved cloud seeding trial for pollution control.

In education, the Delhi School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025, has been cleared by the cabinet. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, aimed at women’s empowerment, has also received approval. To bolster last-mile connectivity, “DEVI” buses have been introduced for safer and more accessible public transport.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning an extensive outreach campaign across Delhi. Seven MPs and all 48 party MLAs will engage with the public to highlight the government’s 100-day achievements.

“Within a short span, the BJP government has delivered on several poll promises, reinforcing our commitment to public welfare. We’ve also continued all welfare schemes announced by PM Modi and exposed the AAP’s baseless claims that they would be discontinued,” said south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana said the outreach will include distribution of printed report cards detailing the government’s work. “The campaign is set to begin early next month,” he said.