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Delhi govt to set up collection centres for respectful recycling of damaged idols: CM

Delhi govt to set up collection centres for respectful recycling of damaged idols: CM

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government will set up dedicated collection centres across the city for receiving broken or damaged idols of deities to ensure their respectful disposal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt to set up collection centres for respectful recycling of damaged idols: CM

People often leave damaged idols and figurines of deities under trees, in public spaces like parks and roadside or throw them into the river, she said and sought feedback from the public regarding locations for the proposed collection centres.

"We're launching dedicated centres to respectfully recycle our cherished idols, a heartfelt step toward a cleaner, culturally mindful Viksit Delhi," the chief minister said in a post on X.

She said public participation strengthens any good initiative and urged people to share their ideas on the proposal for honouring faith with dignity and responsibility.

The collection centres will be set up at different places in Delhi where people can deposit the idols and figurines. These will be recycled to convert it into some utility, Gupta said.

The government is currently preparing a detailed action plan and has sought public feedback on the proposal.

The chief minister has asked people to give their views on the proposed centres, suitable locations in their colonies, markets, wards, and recommend ways to make the entire process effective and dignified, said the CMO.

"When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities," Gupta said and urged people to share their suggestions through comments on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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