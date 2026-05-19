New Delhi, The Delhi government will set up dedicated collection centres across the city for receiving broken or damaged idols of deities to ensure their respectful disposal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt to set up collection centres for respectful recycling of damaged idols: CM

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People often leave damaged idols and figurines of deities under trees, in public spaces like parks and roadside or throw them into the river, she said and sought feedback from the public regarding locations for the proposed collection centres.

"We're launching dedicated centres to respectfully recycle our cherished idols, a heartfelt step toward a cleaner, culturally mindful Viksit Delhi," the chief minister said in a post on X.

She said public participation strengthens any good initiative and urged people to share their ideas on the proposal for honouring faith with dignity and responsibility.

The collection centres will be set up at different places in Delhi where people can deposit the idols and figurines. These will be recycled to convert it into some utility, Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government intends to come with a proper plan to stop the undignified manner of disposal of the idols, she said, asking for comments and suggestions from people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government intends to come with a proper plan to stop the undignified manner of disposal of the idols, she said, asking for comments and suggestions from people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the campaign would be entirely citizen-centric and invited suggestions directly from residents to help shape the final framework of the initiative through public participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the campaign would be entirely citizen-centric and invited suggestions directly from residents to help shape the final framework of the initiative through public participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, in a statement issued by the CMO, Gupta said that idols are worshipped at homes for years and are often abandoned under Peepal trees or thrown in rivers or placed in parks which hurts religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, in a statement issued by the CMO, Gupta said that idols are worshipped at homes for years and are often abandoned under Peepal trees or thrown in rivers or placed in parks which hurts religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The damaged idols received at the collection centres will be recycled using scientific and environmentally sustainable methods and converted into useful items, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The damaged idols received at the collection centres will be recycled using scientific and environmentally sustainable methods and converted into useful items, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised," the chief minister said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people's movement rather than remain just a government campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised," the chief minister said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people's movement rather than remain just a government campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is currently preparing a detailed action plan and has sought public feedback on the proposal.

The chief minister has asked people to give their views on the proposed centres, suitable locations in their colonies, markets, wards, and recommend ways to make the entire process effective and dignified, said the CMO.

"When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities," Gupta said and urged people to share their suggestions through comments on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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