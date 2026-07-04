Delhi govt transfers 52 finance officers, promotes 19 in key rejig

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday announced a major reshuffle in the finance and accounts department, transferring 52 officers who had been posted in the same location for five years or more and promoting 19 senior officers with immediate effect, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Officials said the transfers and promotions were made based on administrative requirements. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}}

The statement added that the transfers were carried out under the department’s “transfer and posting policy.” The reshuffle includes 23 deputy controllers of accounts and 29 senior accounts officers who have been assigned new postings.

The government also promoted 19 senior accounts officers to deputy controllers of accounts, entrusting them with higher responsibilities across various departments.

Officials said the transfers and promotions were made based on administrative requirements.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the exercise aims to improve financial management and streamline the functioning of the department.

“Our objective is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, efficiency and good governance. There is no place for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level of governance,” Gupta said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The government directed all transferred and promoted officers to assume charge of their new postings with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government directed all transferred and promoted officers to assume charge of their new postings with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}