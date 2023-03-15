Delhi govt warns schools against denying EWS admissions on frivolous grounds

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed private schools in the Capital to not deny admission to candidates selected under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) categories on “frivolous” grounds.

The Directorate of Education advised schools to take a number of steps to ensure that parents are not hassled while seeking admissions. (HT Photo)

The admission process for the 2023-24 academic session began on February 10, and the first list of successful candidates shortlisted after the computerised draw of lots was published on Tuesday.

Bimla Kumari, deputy director of education, (private school branch) in directions issued on Tuesday, advised schools to take a number of steps to ensure that parents are not hassled while seeking admissions.

“It should be ensured by school authorities that the admission to EWS/DG and CWSN category successful candidates shall not be denied on frivolous grounds. For example, if one-two letters are different in any name in some document,” said Kumari.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1— have to be reserved for candidates under the EWS/DG (22%) and CWSN (3%) categories.

DoE further said that schools cannot deny admission to candidates where the details of only one parent has been filled in the online application form.

The directorate also asked schools to place an enlarged printout of the list of selected candidates outside the school gates, and set up a help desk on their premises to advise parents.

Ekramul Haque, founder of Mission Taaleem, an organisation working with EWS children in Delhi, said parents seeking admission under the category face various challenges every year. “Schools used to deny admission if the date of birth or names were incorrectly spelled. Not all parents are proficient in filling out forms. These details can also be corroborated through other documents. Similarly, schools used to deny admission, citing the distance of the candidate’s home from the school, despite no such provision. Earlier, we had to collate many previous orders and cite them to seek admission. The instructions issued this year are comprehensive and will certainly help us in convincing schools to grant admission,” said Haque.

Bharat Arora, president of Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools — a consortium of private schools — said private schools do not deny admission to candidates unless they feel the candidates have furnished incorrect details.

“We do not discriminate between students who apply for admission through the reserved categories or the general categories. We facilitate parents at every level, but since the DoE has issued the instructions, we will strive to do better. We don’t deny admission on frivolous grounds and if we suspect that something is amiss or details furnished are not true, we reach out to the DoE,” said Arora.