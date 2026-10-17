Delhi half marathon tomorrow, traffic police issues advisory: See full list of diversions, routes to avoid

Traffic on several stretches in Delhi will be affected by restrictions and diversions on Sunday, October 17, for six hours between 4:45 am and 11:00 am, the traffic police has said. The advisory comes in view of Delhi Half Marathon in which nearly 40,000 people are expected to participate.

Traffic arrangements will be regulated dynamically depending on the movement and density of participants, the Delhi Traffic Police has said. (Photo for representation) (ANI)

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While the restrictions will remain in force from 4.45 am, the race will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5.18 am for elite men, followed by elite women at 5.20 am. Amateur runners, open waves 1-4 and the Police Cup will begin at 5.30 am.

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Traffic arrangements will be regulated dynamically depending on the movement and density of participants, while cross-traffic at junctions along the route will be permitted depending on the location and prevailing ground conditions, the Delhi Traffic Police has said.

Half marathon route

The half marathon route, stretching over 21 kilometers, will cover Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg near Safdarjung Tomb, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, among other stretches.

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The route will also pass through Seva Teerth Circle, Maulana Azad Road and Man Singh Road Junction before returning via Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Kartavya Path, India Gate Hexagon, C-Hexagon, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road and Lodhi Road to the stadium.

Routes affected by restrictions, diversions

Traffic restrictions and diversions are likely to be implemented at several major junctions, including:

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road intersection

Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg junction

Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Dr Zakir Hussain Marg junction

Man Singh Road roundabout Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction.

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Other points where restrictions may be imposed include:

Kotla Red Light

Sewa Nagar Red Light

Meharchand Market Red Light

Q-Point

Sunehri Masjid roundabout

Gurudwara Rakabganj roundabout

Gol Dak Khana roundabout

Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

Windsor Place roundabout

Tilak Marg-C-Hexagon junction

The Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run, covering around 2.5 km, will start at 6.30 am. The open 10K will begin at 7.35 am, while the Corporate Run and Great Delhi Run are scheduled to start at 9 am and 9.05 am, respectively.

Advisory for north-south movement

For north-south movement, commuters have been advised to use the Ring Road via Ashram Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan, and proceed towards the I P Flyover and ISBT Kashmere Gate. Another suggested route from Dhaula Kuan is via Sardar Patel Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML roundabout, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place's Outer Circle, Minto Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

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For east-west movement, commuters can take the DND Flyover, Sun Dial, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan and Brar Square towards Naraina Flyover. Another suggested route is via Vikas Marg, ITO Chowk, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Minto Road, Connaught Place's Outer Circle and Panchkuian Road.

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The police also urged the public to immediately report any unusual or unidentified object or person noticed under suspicious circumstances by calling 112.