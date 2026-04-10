...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi has natural advantage to emerge as centre of arbitration, legal services: LG Sandhu

Delhi has natural advantage to emerge as centre of arbitration, legal services: LG Sandhu

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:18 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Concentration of institutional, legal and commercial activity provides Delhi a natural advantage in emerging as a centre of arbitration and legal services, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday.

Delhi has natural advantage to emerge as centre of arbitration, legal services: LG Sandhu

Addressing the International Conference on "Arbitration in the era of Globalisation", Sandhu said the development of Delhi as a global arbitration hub is not merely a matter of infrastructure but of institutional alignment and sustained policy support.

He said Delhi holds a unique position in the arbitration ecosystem for being home to key institutions such as the Supreme Court, Central Ministries, regulatory authorities, diplomatic missions, the presence of leading law firms and arbitration practitioners.

"This concentration of institutional, legal and commercial activity provides Delhi with a natural advantage in emerging as a centre of arbitration and legal services," he said.

Sandhu described arbitration as not just an alternative mechanism of dispute resolution but an essential pillar of global commerce.

Its value lies in three core attributes -neutrality, predictability and enforceability, he pointed out in the context of India's emergence as an economic powerhouse.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
dispute resolution new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi has natural advantage to emerge as centre of arbitration, legal services: LG Sandhu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.