New Delhi, Concentration of institutional, legal and commercial activity provides Delhi a natural advantage in emerging as a centre of arbitration and legal services, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday.

Delhi has natural advantage to emerge as centre of arbitration, legal services: LG Sandhu

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Addressing the International Conference on "Arbitration in the era of Globalisation", Sandhu said the development of Delhi as a global arbitration hub is not merely a matter of infrastructure but of institutional alignment and sustained policy support.

He said Delhi holds a unique position in the arbitration ecosystem for being home to key institutions such as the Supreme Court, Central Ministries, regulatory authorities, diplomatic missions, the presence of leading law firms and arbitration practitioners.

"This concentration of institutional, legal and commercial activity provides Delhi with a natural advantage in emerging as a centre of arbitration and legal services," he said.

Sandhu described arbitration as not just an alternative mechanism of dispute resolution but an essential pillar of global commerce.

Its value lies in three core attributes -neutrality, predictability and enforceability, he pointed out in the context of India's emergence as an economic powerhouse.

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{{^usCountry}} "As India continues to expand its role in the global economy, the importance of reliable dispute resolution systems becomes even more critical," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As India continues to expand its role in the global economy, the importance of reliable dispute resolution systems becomes even more critical," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The LG said India is increasingly pursuing a policy of multi-alignment, engaging with multiple partners across regions while advancing its own national interests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG said India is increasingly pursuing a policy of multi-alignment, engaging with multiple partners across regions while advancing its own national interests. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Investors today look beyond market opportunities. They seek assurance of stability, consistency and trust in the institutional framework," he said, highlighting the role of conference organiser Indian Council of Arbitration . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Investors today look beyond market opportunities. They seek assurance of stability, consistency and trust in the institutional framework," he said, highlighting the role of conference organiser Indian Council of Arbitration . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the ICA is well placed to act not just as an administrator of disputes but also as a driver of institutional excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the ICA is well placed to act not just as an administrator of disputes but also as a driver of institutional excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It can contribute to building global confidence in India as a credible arbitration destination by promoting best practices, enhancing procedural efficiency and fostering greater alignment with international standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It can contribute to building global confidence in India as a credible arbitration destination by promoting best practices, enhancing procedural efficiency and fostering greater alignment with international standards. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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