Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service
The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) the reasons for withdrawing bus services to private schools in the city, noting that the sudden withdrawal, despite easing of the Covid situation, is causing much inconvenience to students and their parents.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Baba Alexander, founder secretary of NGO National Child Development Council, issued notices to the Delhi government and the DTC. “This (decision to withdraw DTC buses from schools) has led to children and parents’ suffering as the responsibility of transporting the children has fallen on the parents. This is also leading to more traffic on the roads. Issue notice,” said the court, adding that private schools had been using DTC buses for decades as a means of transporting students.
Delhi government counsel Sameer Vashisht said that more buses were needed for the public, adding that private schools were free to use other private services.
The court replied, “Nobody is saying that you do it for free. You produce your record to justify your decision.”
The matter will next be heard on August 3.
Covid-19 in Delhi: Schools wait for protocol, say closures will set back
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, said that most schools were in favour of the uninterrupted continuation of classes. Acharya suggested that schools could enforce the mask mandate along with compliance with other Covid measures but a partial or complete closure of schools was unwarranted.
DDMA to huddle today as Delhi logs 632 Covid cases
Experts have said the test positivity rate as a metric is less reliable now since most of the tests are targeted towards those with symptoms, who are more likely to have the virus. The city, however, is likely to bring back random testing and increase the number of swabs being taken this week.
Need 400 personnel for ‘Jahangirpuri demolition drive’: MCD letter to cops
The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP
Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the saffron party, saying that people voted for the BJP in the name of development, education, health care, employment, but alleged the party was more interested in “fuelling riots”.
LeT man among two designated as terrorists
The Centre on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. Gul, who belongs to the LeT terror group and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry. He has also been involved in terror funding, it said.
