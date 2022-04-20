Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) the reasons for withdrawing bus services to private schools in the city, noting that the sudden withdrawal, despite easing of the Covid situation, is causing much inconvenience to students and their parents.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Baba Alexander, founder secretary of NGO National Child Development Council, issued notices to the Delhi government and the DTC. “This (decision to withdraw DTC buses from schools) has led to children and parents’ suffering as the responsibility of transporting the children has fallen on the parents. This is also leading to more traffic on the roads. Issue notice,” said the court, adding that private schools had been using DTC buses for decades as a means of transporting students.

Delhi government counsel Sameer Vashisht said that more buses were needed for the public, adding that private schools were free to use other private services.

The court replied, “Nobody is saying that you do it for free. You produce your record to justify your decision.”

The matter will next be heard on August 3.