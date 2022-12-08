Delhi HC declines to hear plea seeking deportation of certain foreign nationals

The Delhi high court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking immediate deportation of nationals of certain countries who are living in Delhi without a valid passport or visa. The plea said that such foreign nationals are drug peddlers and have negative ramifications for India’s future.

While allowing Subhash Sharma, the petitioner-lawyer to withdraw his plea, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also remarked that it will not accept any racial statement against anyone.

“We will not accept any racial statement against anyone. They are also human beings and you are making serious allegations against them without any basis. They have valid passports,” the bench said.

After the court warned the petitioner that heavy costs would be imposed, while dismissing the plea, the petitioner requested that he be allowed to withdraw the plea. The bench allowed him to do so with liberty to file a fresh petition after doing further research on his allegations.

“Many foreigners are taking student and medical visas and are involved in criminal acts like drug smuggling, human trafficking and cyber fraud,” the plea said, adding that these foreigners have no valid visas or passports to stay in India.

