Delhi HC directs AAP leaders to remove defamatory post against BJP leader, son

The Delhi high court on Friday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey to remove defamatory post made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju in a press conference.

The court said in case the posts are not removed within two days, the social media intermediaries will remove them. (File image)

In an interim order, justice Navin Chawla said a prima facie case has been made out in favour of the plaintiffs Jajus who had contended their reputation was harmed due to the allegations of corruption made in the press conference held on January 22.

Asking the AAP leaders to take down the defamatory content within two days, justice Chawla also restrained them from making further such statements against the Jajus in the future.

The court said in case the posts are not removed within two days, the social media intermediaries will remove them.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Samapika Biswal, the AAP leaders had held a press conference on January 22 where they made allegations of corruption against Jaju and his son, claiming that they had made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

It was alleged that the company was involved in a large number of transactions of buying and selling of immovable properties worth crores.

Following this, Jaju sent a legal notice to the AAP leaders demanding that they take back the allegations made against his son and delete all social media references to the same.

Appearing for Jaju, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani submitted that the press conference was broadcast live on digital platforms and continues to remain accessible to the public.

He contended that the allegedly defamatory statements have also been re-published and carried out by print and digital media.

Besides, seeking taking down of the posts, the BJP leader has sought an unconditional public apology from AAP leaders for making the false and defamatory statements against the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have sought damages to the tune of ₹5 crore to be deposited in the “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation”.

While the AAP leaders were not represented by any counsel, the social media companies said they will comply with the court orders.

