Delhi HC issues notice to DUSU poll candidates, student organisations over alleged violence

New Delhi

The court barred the winning candidates from taking out victory processions not only on the roads of the city, but also on the campus and hostel. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued show cause notice (SCN) to 140 candidates contesting the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections and student organisations, asking why exemplary electoral damages should not be imposed on them for alleged frequent violation of the guidelines governing the polls. It also barred the winning candidates from taking out victory processions not only on the roads of the city, but also on the campus and hostel.

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A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia said that the measures undertaken by DU and the Delhi Police from time to time did not appear to be acting as an effective deterrent, as instances of alleged hooliganism and other illegal activities, amounting to offences, had continued unabated in and around the campus.

“They’re not students. Someone brandishing weapons- is he a student? Roaming around in a cavalcade of luxury cars. These student organisations, I don’t know what they are doing. A lot needs to be done. These cavalcades create a sense of fear, terror, and hegemony. The candidates are standing on the roof of the car and on the front bonnet. What else is hooliganism? What can be more alarming than all this? In the capital city of our nation. What do you say to this? You people have not mended your ways. We will not accept apologies. It’s only that the court has been lenient; one candidate slapped a teacher after winning elections…” the bench said.

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{{^usCountry}} It said, “So far, as the status report by the Delhi University is concerned, what we notice is that in certain reported cases SCN have been issued; however, even such action administratively taken by DU and also the action taken by Delhi Police do not appear to be working as a deterrent... certain illegal activities amounting to commission of crime has not abated. There cannot be any doubt on any count that frequent and brazen violation of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations is occurring. The situation which has arisen needs to be checked by all means.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said, “So far, as the status report by the Delhi University is concerned, what we notice is that in certain reported cases SCN have been issued; however, even such action administratively taken by DU and also the action taken by Delhi Police do not appear to be working as a deterrent... certain illegal activities amounting to commission of crime has not abated. There cannot be any doubt on any count that frequent and brazen violation of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations is occurring. The situation which has arisen needs to be checked by all means.” {{/usCountry}}

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The court issued the direction while hearing advocate Prashant Manchanda’s application seeking directions to DU and other authorities to ensure compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. In his application, Manchanda alleged that a series of grave incidents were occurring across university campuses, with hundreds of outsiders allegedly entering college premises and engaging in violence, vandalism and chaos. He also alleged incidents of gunfire, injuries to students and the forcible occupation of classrooms and libraries, posing a threat to the safety and liberty of students.

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On Thursday, the high court had pulled up DU, Delhi Police and the Centre over their failure to prevent alleged incidents of violence and vandalism during campaigning for the DUSU elections, observing that allowing student elections to assume a violent character was unacceptable under any circumstance. The court directed the Delhi Police and the university to file reports detailing the action taken in such incidents by Friday, saying that democracy cannot be permitted to be converted into a criminal society.

On Friday, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, submitted that action had been taken against violations of law and regulations governing the conduct of the elections. He said several FIRs had been registered, vehicles impounded and arrests made in connection with the violations.

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Police told HT that at least two FIRs were registered across the North Campus and South Campus under charges of sexual harassment, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and wrongful restraint of the BNS and relevant sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act for defacement of public property.

“One person was bound down (apprehended but not arrested) in the molestation and violent attack case, and raids are being conducted to nab other suspects,” one officer said.

At least 47 vehicles were impounded and issued challans for violating the election rules, the officers said.

In its order, the court directed Delhi police to take the criminal action initiated to its logical end. The matter will be heard next on November 6.

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with inputs from Karn Pratap Singh