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Delhi HC lawyer jumps to death from Connaught Place hotel

A 26-year-old lawyer allegedly jumped to his death from a hotel in New Delhi, leaving a suicide note and no signs of foul play, police said.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi high court allegedly jumped to his death from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday evening, police said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the deceased, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, also left behind a two-page suicide note in which he held nobody responsible for his death.

According to police, they were alerted to the incident at 9.15pm by hotel staff.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, “A team led by the SHO of Connaught Place police station immediately reached the spot. Inquiry revealed that a man, aged about 26 years, had checked into the hotel around 6.30pm on Saturday and allegedly jumped from the 15th floor on Sunday evening. No foul play has been found so far.”

A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, and CCTV footage from the hotel premises is being examined, the DCP said.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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