Delhi HC lawyer jumps to death from Connaught Place hotel

A 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi high court allegedly jumped to his death from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday evening, police said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Police said the deceased, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, also left behind a two-page suicide note in which he held nobody responsible for his death.

According to police, they were alerted to the incident at 9.15pm by hotel staff.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, “A team led by the SHO of Connaught Place police station immediately reached the spot. Inquiry revealed that a man, aged about 26 years, had checked into the hotel around 6.30pm on Saturday and allegedly jumped from the 15th floor on Sunday evening. No foul play has been found so far.”

A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, and CCTV footage from the hotel premises is being examined, the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The man was declared dead at Lady Hardinge Medical College. The body has been preserved for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that proceedings under relevant provisions of law are being carried out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man was declared dead at Lady Hardinge Medical College. The body has been preserved for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that proceedings under relevant provisions of law are being carried out. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the deceased reached the 15th-floor balcony by cutting through a guard barrier, as the windows of his hotel room were sealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the deceased reached the 15th-floor balcony by cutting through a guard barrier, as the windows of his hotel room were sealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We found that he had also called his former girlfriend on Sunday evening. They had known each other since college and had broken up around six months ago. We will question her and his family members. We also found liquor bottles in his room. The family had started looking for him and got to know that he was in Connaught Place. However, before they could reach him, he took the extreme step,” a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We found that he had also called his former girlfriend on Sunday evening. They had known each other since college and had broken up around six months ago. We will question her and his family members. We also found liquor bottles in his room. The family had started looking for him and got to know that he was in Connaught Place. However, before they could reach him, he took the extreme step,” a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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