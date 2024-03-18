Delhi HC notice to officials over tree felling in South Ridge

The Delhi high court on Monday came down hard on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman and the state forest department’s principal secretary, issuing contempt notices against the two officials over the felling of 1,100 trees in the southern Ridge to construct a road. The court was of the view that DDA’s conduct of cutting 400 trees on its land and 700 trees on forest land showed apathy towards the orders passed by it. (HT Archive)

The court was of the view that DDA’s conduct of cutting 400 trees on its land and 700 trees on forest land showed apathy towards the orders passed by it, adding that the tree felling was even more shocking in light of the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

“If you are not going to follow the law, not going to follow the court orders, you will need to go to jail,” justice Jasmeet Singh said to the lawyer who appeared for DDA.

“400 trees have been cut on DDA land and 700 on the southern ridge. This shows total apathy to the orders passed by the court and violation of the same. Issue contempt notice to the vice chairman of DDA and principal secretary forest and file an affidavit as to why contempt action should not be initiated against them. Respondents shall ensure that no further trees are fell... in the southern ridge being reserved forest,” the court said in its order.

The court made the remarks while considering an application filed by the deputy conservator of forest (south), seeking clarification of the high court’s August 2023 order, wherein it had directed the government to not grant permission for cutting trees to individuals and inform the court about the permission granted for felling trees regarding important projects.

The DCF sought clarification as to whether the department was only supposed to intimate the court about the permission it was granting regarding important projects, or if the agency seeking the tree felling was supposed to place its request before the court.

On Monday, advocate Aditya N Prasad and Gautam Narayan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the Delhi government had issued a notification on February 14 exempting around 4.9 hectares of land for the construction of the approach road from the main Chattarpur Road to the SAARC University, but DDA had cut more than 1,000 trees before issuance of final orders. The petitioner also added that the Supreme Court had earlier this month had dismissed DDA’s application seeking permission to fell or translocate the trees.

Meanwhile, the DDA’s lawyer submitted that it had not cut the trees as its application seeking permission from the Supreme Court was pending adjudication at that time.