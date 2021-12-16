Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC orders police protection for interfaith couple

Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court has directed the city police to give protection to a newly married interfaith couple after they moved the court claiming serious threat to life from their family members for marrying against their wishes.

In an order on Wednesday, a bench of justice Chandra Dhari Singh said if any lapse happens in the security or protection of the petitioners, the ACP of Ashok Vihar area, and the SHO, Keshav Puram police station, shall be held liable.

The court issued notice to the city police and the family members of the woman and posted the matter for hearing to January 24, 2022.

According to the petitioners’ counsel, the couple got married at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Delhi, as per Hindu customs. The lawyer informed the court that the woman is 26 years old and has also completed her graduation while the man is 24 years old.

He further submitted that on December 11, a family member of the woman thrashed the man severely. He said that since this is an inter-religious marriage, there are serious threats to life and liberty of the petitioners from the woman’s family.

The counsel appearing for the state accepted the notice and sought time to file a reply in the matter. He assured the court that requisite protection shall be provided to petitioners.

