Delhi HC puts on hold decision on working Saturdays

New Delhi

The decision comes months after the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) raised strong opposition to the decision and urged the court to reconsider the same. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court, in a full court meeting on July 9, put on hold its decision declaring the first and third Saturday of every month as court-sitting days, according to a notice issued on Friday.

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The decision comes months after the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) raised strong opposition to the decision and urged the court to reconsider the same.

The notice issued by the registrar general, Arun Bhardwaj, stated that a committee will be constituted by chief justice DK Upadhyaya to look into all relevant aspects of the order.

“It has been resolved by the Hon’ble Full Court in its meeting held on 09.07.2026 that the earlier decision of the Hon’ble Full Court dated 22.12.2025 issued vide Notification bearing No:58/G-4/Genl.-I/DHC dated 15.01.2026 declaring the first and third Saturdays of every month as Court sitting days for this Court be deferred and a Committee to be constituted by Hon’ble the Chief Justice shall look into all relevant aspects in this regard,” read the notice, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

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{{^usCountry}} On January 15, the Delhi High Court decided to function on the first and third Saturdays of every month following a request by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to chief justices of high courts to dedicate two Saturdays per month for judicial work. The decision was taken during a full court meeting held on December 22, 2025, and was communicated through a notification issued by the registrar general. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On January 15, the Delhi High Court decided to function on the first and third Saturdays of every month following a request by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to chief justices of high courts to dedicate two Saturdays per month for judicial work. The decision was taken during a full court meeting held on December 22, 2025, and was communicated through a notification issued by the registrar general. {{/usCountry}}

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However, in a communique on February 4, the DHCBA requested the judges to withdraw the decision, stating that it caused considerable resentment among its members and that the additional workload on Saturdays “did not, in practical terms, lead to a lasting or systemic benefit”. The DHCBA said the move would cause physical and mental fatigue among lawyers, undermining efficiency, and would also increase the judicial workload for the bench.

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In April, the DHCBA decided to abstain from work on Saturday.