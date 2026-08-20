Delhi HC questions MLA, MP endorsement for 2,500 women’s aid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government’s decision to require women seeking ₹2,500 monthly assistance under its recently launched Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to obtain an endorsement letter from the Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of their constituency, observing that the such an additional requirement could make access to the scheme dependent on a lawmaker’s discretion.

Delhi HC questions the requirement for women to obtain MP or MLA endorsement to access ₹2,500 monthly assistance under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana (HT)

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A bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia observed that the endorsement was not part of the scheme’s eligibility criteria and could potentially “block the application” of an otherwise eligible woman.

“If someone fails to get endorsement of an application, will they be allowed to approach the second stage? You’re blocking her application and making it dependent on what the MLA thinks. There are better ways to determine eligibility… Is it justifiable? Where is the requirement?” the court remarked.

“We cannot approve of it. Why do you want this endorsement? There are 2,000 ways to verify this, to assess this. Why are you asking them to approach an MP/MLA? Why are you requiring this document?” the bench said, as it directed the Delhi government’s counsel to seek instructions on the requirement and said it would consider the matter further on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench was hearing a petition filed by former councillors Abhishekh Dutt and Vedpal Sheetal Chaudhary challenging several conditions imposed for availing the scheme, including the requirement of an endorsement letter from the local MP or MLA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench was hearing a petition filed by former councillors Abhishekh Dutt and Vedpal Sheetal Chaudhary challenging several conditions imposed for availing the scheme, including the requirement of an endorsement letter from the local MP or MLA. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the eligibility criteria, the beneficiary must be the eldest woman aged between 21 and 60 in a household with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh. She, her husband or her parents must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years. The applicant must also be a registered voter in Delhi, while the household’s annual electricity consumption in the preceding 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.

The court noted that eligibility could instead be several other ways to establish eligibility through documentary evidence.

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“We are of the prima facie view that in assessing as to whether a woman fulfils the criteria, various documents can be asked to be produced by her and it is quite possible that a woman may or may not be able to get endorsement from the MP/MLA of the constituency concerned. In any case, the eligibility does not require endorsement,” it said.

The petitioners had argued that the endorsement requirement effectively created a system of “political gatekeeping”, particularly disadvantaging women without political connections. They also pointed out that the scheme did not prescribe a time limit within which an MP or MLA had to decide whether to endorse an application, or lay down any criteria governing such decisions.

The petition also challenged the scheme’s three-child eligibility condition, arguing that it infringed upon reproductive autonomy and personal dignity. It questioned the 10-year residency requirement as well, contending that it could disproportionately affect economically weaker women who migrate to Delhi for work and live in rented accommodation.

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The scheme was notified on August 6. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that eligible women would begin receiving benefit letters from August 26, with the monthly assistance scheduled to be credited from September 1.

The government has also finalised the mechanism for disbursing the ₹2,500 benefit. Beneficiaries can choose to receive ₹1,000 through central bank digital currency (CBDC) and ₹1,500 through a fixed or recurring deposit, or put the entire amount into a deposit, according to the government.

According to information shared by the chief minister’s office, an event will be held at Talkatora Stadium on August 26 to mark the commencement of the distribution of benefit letters.