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Delhi HC rejects PIL against tax exemption for agricultural income

Delhi HC rejects PIL against tax exemption for agricultural income

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:23 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL against the blanket exemption from tax liability given to agricultural income.

Delhi HC rejects PIL against tax exemption for agricultural income

Terming the plea "misconceived," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia stated that the issue fell outside the court's domain and it cannot direct the Delhi government to legislate a law to introduce a new taxation framework.

"From the perusal of the prayer clause of the writ petition, it is apparent that the petitioner is asking us to issue a mandamus to the legislature to enact a particular law. Such a mandamus, in our opinion, is impermissible to be issued. The writ is highly misconceived and thereby dismissed," the court ordered.

In his public interest litigation, petitioner Aakash Goel said the "continued blanket exemption" of agricultural income from taxation for Delhi residents resulted in fiscal inequality and amounted to an arbitrary classification among taxpayers.

It then asked the court to direct the Delhi government to consider and formulate legislative or policy measures to regulate the misuse of the agricultural income exemption.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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