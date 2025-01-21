Delhi HC’s chief justice sworn in

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Tuesday took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi high court, bringing the court’s strength to 38. CM Atishi with Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya after the latter took oath on Tuesday.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena administered the oath to justice Upadhyaya, who served as the chief justice of Bombay high court for one and a half years prior to his transfer. The ceremony, organised at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, was attended by Delhi chief minister Atishi and judges of the Delhi high court.

Upadhyaya’s appointment was notified by the union law ministry on January 14, a week after the collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka, proposed the transfer on January 7. “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, chief justice, Bombay high court as the chief justice of the Delhi high court,” the ministry’s notification had said.

Justice Upadhyaya, born in June 1965 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, pursued his education in law at the Lucknow University and began his practice in 1991. His legal career was primarily centred on civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad high court.

After serving as the chief standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2011, justice Upadhyaya was appointed a judge of the Allahabad high court in November 2011 and was elevated to a permanent judge in August 2013. He served as the senior judge of the Lucknow bench before being appointed the chief justice of the Bombay high court in July 2023.