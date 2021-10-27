Delhi HC seeks clarity on age checks for liquor home delivery scheme

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought to know from the Delhi government how it would ensure that liquor is not home-delivered to a minor.

A bench comprising chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh asked the government the details of the process while hearing a plea by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma challenging the government’s doorstep delivery of liquor scheme.

“How will you verify the age of the purchaser? You must answer this query. You cannot say you will not answer this,” the court said.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said that there would be provisions in place such as Aadhaar number or other age proof. According to a new policy, the legal age to consume liquor in Delhi is 21 years.

Verma’s plea contended that the new policy was introduced at a time when the national capital was “still grappling with the deadly second wave (of Covid-19) and acute shortage of medicines and vaccinations”, and also overlooked the impact of bringing alcohol into households with domestic and child abuse.

Defending the government’s home delivery of liquor scheme, Mehra said that the scheme existed even before the New Excise Policy 2021 came into effect and only its mode has changed.

“Before the amendment, the provision was that if an order came by email or fax, it could have been delivered. Now there is an amendment that says that instead of email or fax, on the mobile, or through an application on social media, it can be done. The method and mode have been changed. This (delivery of liquor) has been a part of the provision from the last 20-30 years and has existed even earlier,” Mehra argued.

The counsel representing BJP leader Verma said they have challenged the provision as there is no process of age surveillance in the scheme, and liquor could very well be delivered to an underage person at a public place.

Arguing against the petitioner’s contention that home delivery of liquor will have an adverse impact on children, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, said even if a person goes out to purchase alcohol, he will bring it home so the impact on children would be the same.

The court, which was informed that the reply filed by the Delhi government is not on record, asked for it to be placed on record and listed the plea for hearing on November 18, when other matters challenging the legality of the new excise policy will also be heard.

In August, the Delhi government told the court that the amendment will result in less crowding outside liquor stores/shops since the majority of the consumers who want to buy alcohol will be able to order liquor at home.

It also said this is in line with the May 8, 2020 recommendations of the apex court allowing states to consider non-direct sales, including online sale/home delivery of liquor.

“...the state will ensure sufficient checks and balances which are in place viz. age profiling of the people who are placing order(s) vide proper check of government-issued identification. It is also stated that in States of West Bengal and Odisha, similar amendments have been made in their excise rules, and accordingly the same can be implemented in the State of Delhi…,” the affidavit filed by the Delhi government read.

