Delhi HC seeks police response on bail plea filed by accused in hate slogan case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi Police on a bail application filed by Sushil Kumar Tiwari, chief of “Hindu Army”, who is accused of alleged communal sloganeering at an event at Jantar Mantar last month.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the police on the bail plea by Tiwari and also sought a status report.

Tiwari, the chief of an organisation called “Hindu Army”, was arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on August 20 and has been in judicial custody since.

On September 23, a trial court dismissed his bail application, saying that the investigation was at a crucial juncture and that there was a strong possibility of him interfering in the investigation of the case and/or influencing and threatening the witnesses.

Delhi Police had earlier opposed Tiwari’s bail plea on the grounds that the video clips clearly showed that he was delivering the allegedly inflammatory speech at the event held on August 8.

It was claimed that the objectionable slogans and inflammatory speeches were delivered by the accused against a particular community as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The accused had contended before the trial court that the video of the alleged incident was an “edited record” that was prepared to intentionally and deliberately book him.