Delhi HC seeks police’s response to ex-councillor Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought police’s response to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for bail in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. A vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing. Tahir Hussain approached the high court challenging a trial court’s January 29 order rejecting his bail. (Shutterstock)

Hussain approached the high court challenging a trial court’s January 29 order rejecting his bail. The trial court noted that a similar request was rejected in 2024 as the allegations against Hussain appeared prima facie true, thereby attracting the bar on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The trial court observed that the Supreme Court granted bail to five co-accused but relief was denied to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were named as key conspirators in the case.

In his petition in the high court, Hussain said he was entitled to bail on the grounds of parity. He added that the Supreme Court granted bail to five of his co-accused, and his case was on “a lower footing” as compared to those released. The plea said Hussain has been languishing in jail for over six years with no likelihood of a trial in the near future.

In their charge sheet, the police alleged that Hussain was part of a larger group involved in organising anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA protests in the national capital. It said crates containing glass bottles filled with liquid and stuffed with cloth pieces, allegedly intended for use as Molotov cocktails, a large quantity of bricks and stones, and three catapults were recovered from Hussain’s residence.

The 2020 violence left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. It erupted during the protests against the CAA. Hussain was among those booked under the stringent UAPA.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju represented the Delhi Police, and senior advocate Rajiv Mohan argued for Hussain.