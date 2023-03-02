Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, city govt on cow protection cell in Capital

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the Union government, city government and the city police on a plea seeking a separate cow protection cell in every district and to stop cow slaughtering in the national Capital.

The petition alleged that there have been ‘rampant incidents of cow slaughtering in Delhi’ despite there being a large number of policemen. (Representative Image)

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities on the plea by social activist Ajay Gautam who has alleged that there have been “rampant incidents of cow slaughtering in Delhi” despite there being a large number of policemen.

The plea has said that there are 15 districts in Delhi which has approximately 206 police stations and 52 police posts (Chowkis), adding that the city police have 38,000 police personnel deputed there.

“But despite presence of such a huge policemen, there have been rampant incidents of cow slaughtering in Delhi. That Mewat/ Nuhu of Haryana area which is not very far from Delhi, is infamous for cow slaughters and people living in this area come to Delhi in the night time and kidnap stray cows from the roads or cattle farms and dairies and take them to Mewat and slaughter them,” the plea said.

It stated that the Delhi Police is empowered to make special cell or unit for protection of cows to avoid conflict between cow smugglers and cow sewaka under Delhi police Act, 1978.

The matter would be heard on May 17.