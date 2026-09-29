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Delhi HC seeks Tihar’s response on plea by Sharjeel to access e-records

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Tihar Jail authorities on a petition filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam, seeking permission to access research material stored on a pen drive on a computer inside the prison to complete his PhD

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:34:00 IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Tihar Jail authorities on a petition filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam, seeking permission to access research material stored on a pen drive on a computer inside the prison to complete his PhD.

Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam

A bench of justice Sanjeev Narula directed the authorities to file a status report and fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing.

In his petition, argued by advocate Ahmed Ibrahim, Imam said he was in the final year of his PhD when he was arrested. He submitted that his PhD synopsis had been approved by the UGC and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and sought access to research material stored on a pen drive on a computer without internet connectivity. This is 2,132 files, comprising articles, books and screenshots of archival records.

The Delhi Police’s counsel said the agency had not opposed the request even before the trial court and that the objection had come from the jail authorities. He submitted that access could be permitted under the supervision of jail officials, provided Imam identified the material he intended to access.

A Delhi court had last week granted him interim bail in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case from October 4 to October 10, permitting him to attend a cousin’s wedding.

 
sharjeel imamtihar jail
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