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Delhi High Court attaches judge with academy over verbal spat

Delhi High Court attaches Rohini judge to Judicial Academy after video of courtroom scuffle surfaces; lawyers protest, calling for video deletion.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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The Delhi High Court on Sunday passed an order attaching a Rohini court district judge with the Delhi Judicial Academy, two days after a video surfaced purportedly showing the judge having a verbal scuffle with a lawyer inside his courtroom.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Association of Delhi issued a condemnation letter, calling the alleged recording of the court proceedings as an illegal and a deliberate act meant to “scandalise the courts” and “browbeat judicial officers”.

Requesting the Delhi High Court to direct deletion of videos of the courtroom incident from social media platforms, the association stated that they stood in solidarity with the district judge for conducting himself with “integrity” and “independence”.

In an order passed by the Registrar General of Delhi high court, district judge Rakesh Kumar of Rohini court has been ordered to be attached with the director of the Delhi Judicial Academy in diverted capacity.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Mittal, an additional director with the academy, has been transferred in Kumar’s place.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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