Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday, terming the incident as a “dastardly and cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians.” Students pay homage at a school in Chennai to the deceased who were killed by terrorists n in Kashmir's Pahalgam. (AFP)

As a mark of protest, the members of the bar decided to wear black ribbons on their arms.

Condemning the attack, DHCBA president and senior advocate N Hariharan in a press release said, “The Delhi high court bar association strongly condemns the dastardly and cowardly terrorist attack on the lives of innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and such heinous attacks challenging the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our nation.”

At least 26 people were killed and 15 were injured, when terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran, a meadow in Pahalgam area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, accessible only by foot or ponies. The attack came weeks before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to the media, Hariharan said that the incident attacks the nation’s sovereignty, integrity and unity and urged the government to take immediate action and measures against such incidents. “It is attacking the sovereignty, integrity and unity of our nation. We strongly condemn and urge the government to take immediate action and take measures against such incidents,” he said.

Multiple bar bodies across Jammu and Kashmir have strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack, with the president of the Jammu unit of Jammu and Kashmir high court bar association K Nirmal Kotwal calling for a complete Jammu Bandh on Wednesday along with suspension of judicial work. He urged all civil society organisations to also join the protest.

Similarly, the President of high court bar association at Srinagar, advocate Waseem Gul, termed the attack as a “barbaric assault with no place in a civilized society.”

Amid these developments, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Vishal Tiwari demanding Centre and state of Jammu and Kashmir to take all steps to secure the safety of tourists who visit the hilly states in north India during the summer months. Tiwari even urged the states of Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to ensure tourists in these states are also given protection.

Additionally, the petition also sought directions for ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims for the upcoming Amarnath yatra and demanded availability of proper medical facilities at tourist spots, especially situated in remote hilly and valley areas to ensure prompt medical aid in case of any emergency.