Delhi high court gets 9 new judges, total strength at 44
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday got nine new judges taking the total strength of the number of judges to 44 from the existing 35.
The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.
Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.
On May 4, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna, had recommended seven practicing advocates for appointment as judges in the Delhi high court.
The name of Mini Pushkarna and Tara Vista Ganju figured in an earlier list of five lawyers who ere recommended for appointment as high court judges by the Supreme Court collegium in 2020.
Out of the 44 judges, two judges will retire in September and November. Six judicial officers earlier took oath as judges of the High Court in February and March this year.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the name of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi high court. Justice Sharma is presently serving as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court.
The current acting chief justice of Delhi high court, Justice Vipin Sanghi, has been recommended for transfer to Uttarakhand.
NGT orders demolition of ‘illegal’ structures over Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad
The National Green Tribunal has declared all the constructions and other such structures on the bed and 12m buffer zone from the edge of Sahibabad drain in Ghaziabad 'illegal' and issued directions for their demolition, irrespective of the permissions granted earlier by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. A petition for removal of encroachments and constructions over the drain was filed by city-based activist Haji Arif in 2014.
Class 12 student attacked outside school in Sultanpuri
A 15-year-old class 12th student of a government school was attacked with belts and knives outside his school in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that a police control room call was received at 2:05pm regarding the incident. “CCTV cameras of the school have been examined and the injured as well his classmates are being examined. Further investigation is underway,” Sharma said.
HC tells DDA to reconsider policy for mortgaging school land
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to reconsider its policy of giving conditional permission for mortgaging a school land to recover the lease money from the management, saying that such a practice may disrupt the functioning of the schools, putting its future in “jeopardy”.
Victim 27: Search for DNA sample to identify casualty in Mundka fire
Geeta Devi, 42, lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. The police are still looking for someone who could provide a sample for Geeta. The owner of Parvesh Nagar, 40, Anita Anand hopes that Geeta is alive. The neighbours pooled money and helped Geeta. Geeta used to sustain on the monthly widow pension and odd jobs.
Sex determination racket busted Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar. The accused has been identified as an ayurvedic doctor, Mohinder Kaur. Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket.
