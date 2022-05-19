Delhi high court gets 9 new judges, total strength at 44

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday got nine new judges taking the total strength of the number of judges to 44 from the existing 35.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

On May 4, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna, had recommended seven practicing advocates for appointment as judges in the Delhi high court.

The name of Mini Pushkarna and Tara Vista Ganju figured in an earlier list of five lawyers who ere recommended for appointment as high court judges by the Supreme Court collegium in 2020.

Out of the 44 judges, two judges will retire in September and November. Six judicial officers earlier took oath as judges of the High Court in February and March this year.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the name of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi high court. Justice Sharma is presently serving as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

The current acting chief justice of Delhi high court, Justice Vipin Sanghi, has been recommended for transfer to Uttarakhand.