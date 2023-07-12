2020 Delhi riots: Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain gets bail in 5 of 11 cases

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRicha Banka
Jul 12, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain will continue to remain in prison in connection to the remaining cases, including the main conspiracy case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in five of the 11 cases registered against him for his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal violence. He will continue to remain in prison in connection to the remaining cases, including the main conspiracy case.

Hussain also faces a money laundering case for allegedly funding the riots.

Justice Anish Dayal passed the order on Hussain’s bail pleas filed in 2020 and 2021 after reserving it on April 10. A detailed copy of the order was awaited.

Hussain’s lawyer, Rizwan, argued all the co-accused have been granted bail and that his client was the only person in jail for the last three years.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid argued Hussain was not named in the initial witness statements and that no specific acts have been attributed to him.

Hussain was booked for offences including the attempt to murder, rioting, mischief by fire, and criminal conspiracy.

Richa Banka

Richa Banka

