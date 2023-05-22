HC says no one should fear for life, grants protection to sexual assault survivor

No citizen should fear for his or her life when moving around in the city, the Delhi high court has said while granting police protection to a minor who sought it citing threats for the man accused of sexually assaulting her.

The court will hear the matter next on May 23. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order on May 12 as the minor told the court that the accused wanted her to withdraw the sexual assault case against him.

The minor said that the accused besides warning her of dire consequences also threatened to throw acid on her.

Police told the court that they were investigating the matter but the accused was absconding and that they were in the process of issuing non-bailable warrants against him.

The court said there are grave and serious allegations against the accused. “The petitioner who is a minor feels apprehensive to even venture out of her house. I am of the view that adequate protection needs to be provided to her,” said Justice Singh.

The court asked police to provide the petitioner with a woman security officer for her security till further orders. It listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

