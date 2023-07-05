HC tells Delhi govt to set up three juvenile justice boards

The Delhi high court has asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to set up the three proposed juvenile justice boards within two years.

At present, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated childcare institutions in the national capital. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order came in a 2013 case of alleged vandalism by inmates at a juvenile detention centre in Majnu Ka Tila over alleged mistreatment.

“The status report (of the city government) also reveals that the state is setting up three juvenile justice boards at Dwarka and Alipur to cater to the cases of these areas and establish juvenile justice boards in every district of Delhi…The state government is directed to establish the centres, which have been proposed, within a period of two years from today,” a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said in order on Tuesday.

At present, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated child-care institutions in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}