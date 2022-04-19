Delhi high court seeks details of city crematoriums

The Delhi high court on Monday sought a status report from the civic bodies on the number of electric and CNG crematoriums in the city and the steps taken by them to promote them instead of the wood pyres.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, which was hearing petitions concerning the burial and cremation of dead bodies in the wake of the overwhelming number of deaths due to Covid-19 last year, asked the authorities to file a report in four weeks concerning electric and CNG crematoriums in the city.

The bench observed that the objective behind the plea, which also sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums, was “laudable”.

“We want a report for all Delhi. Forget about Covid (aspect)… We direct the local bodies to file the latest status report indicating the details and particulars of crematorium grounds in their jurisdiction… and whether they are functioning,” the court ordered.

The court said the status report shall also mention the steps taken by the local bodies for increasing the use of electric and CNG crematoriums in place of the traditional wood pyres.

One of the petitioners, Pratyush Prasanna, moved the court last year seeking to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the “overwhelming” number of people dying due to Covid-19 daily.

Apart from seeking directions to ensure the proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead, the petitioner also asked for increasing the number of electric crematoriums.

Another petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia also prayed from more electric or CNG crematoriums and sought uniform charges for the same.

