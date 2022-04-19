Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi high court seeks details of city crematoriums
delhi news

Delhi high court seeks details of city crematoriums

The bench observed that the objective behind the plea, which also sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums, was “laudable”.
Relatives of a Covid-19 victim perform last rites at Sarai Kale Khan crematorium in New Delhi. (HT file photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Monday sought a status report from the civic bodies on the number of electric and CNG crematoriums in the city and the steps taken by them to promote them instead of the wood pyres.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, which was hearing petitions concerning the burial and cremation of dead bodies in the wake of the overwhelming number of deaths due to Covid-19 last year, asked the authorities to file a report in four weeks concerning electric and CNG crematoriums in the city.

The bench observed that the objective behind the plea, which also sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums, was “laudable”.

“We want a report for all Delhi. Forget about Covid (aspect)… We direct the local bodies to file the latest status report indicating the details and particulars of crematorium grounds in their jurisdiction… and whether they are functioning,” the court ordered.

The court said the status report shall also mention the steps taken by the local bodies for increasing the use of electric and CNG crematoriums in place of the traditional wood pyres.

RELATED STORIES

One of the petitioners, Pratyush Prasanna, moved the court last year seeking to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the “overwhelming” number of people dying due to Covid-19 daily.

Apart from seeking directions to ensure the proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead, the petitioner also asked for increasing the number of electric crematoriums.

Another petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia also prayed from more electric or CNG crematoriums and sought uniform charges for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cng
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP