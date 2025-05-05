Delhi: IMD issues orange alert for Monday; days to get cloudier

Mercury in Delhi remained below the season’s normal on Sunday, with the maximum temperature at 36 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 3.3°C below the normal and minimum temperature at 24.2°C — 0.5°C below normal. On a hot Sunday afternoon at Kartavya Path. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Monday warning the residents for thunderstorm and strong surface winds of 40-50kmph by late evening. The temperatures are likey to remain below normal over the next few days, IMD’s forecast mentioned. The weather department had previously issued a yellow alert for Monday but later updated to an orange alert .

“Generally cloudy skies are likely to persist over the week till Thursday with very light rain and sustained wind. Light rain was observed on Sunday with clouds over several parts of the city during the day. IMD has issued an orange alert for the day. Light rain is likely later in the night, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. Strong surface winds are also expected, at 40-50kmph and later gusting to 60kmph during the thunderstorm,” a Met official said.

No alerts have been issued for Wednesday but the Capital may witness very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm. “The heat wave conditions are not likely to return during the week and the maximum temperature will remain below 36-37°C,” the official added.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said cells are forming towards Haryana which may lead to patchy rain in the next few days. “One may observe 5-10 minutes of intense rain at few places but it is not likely to be as intense as the Friday storm. Over the week, the weather will be cloudy with below normal maximum temperature...A western disturbance persisting as a cyclonic circulation over south Punjab, Haryana and north-west Rajasthan along with circulation over south-west Rajasthan are causing these per-monsoon weather activities over north-west India,” Palawat added.

The air quality of the city, meanwhile, deteriorated slightly and continued to be in the poor category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232 at 4pm on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin. The AQI was 180 (moderate) a day before and 145 on Friday.

The Air Quality Early Warning system (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast the AQI will be in moderate category from Monday till Wednesday. “The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from May 5 to May 7. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category,” the AQEWS bulletin stated on Sunday evening.