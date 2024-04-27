Delhi: In separate protests, AAP, BJP face off on MCD, graft

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on DDU Marg in central Delhi against the delay of Delhi mayor polls even as the BJP covered a signboard outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house protesting alleged corruption and demanded his resignation, on Saturday. BJP and AAP councillors protest in the house of councillors sessions at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Several AAP MLAs, including Rakhi Birla and Ajay Dutt, were detained by police during the protest, where AAP reiterated its allegation that the lieutenant governor and the BJP were “anit-dalit”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“This time, it was certain that a Dalit person would be mayor... BJP did not appoint a presiding officer and cancelled the elections overnight. I want to tell BJP that you do not have enough power to change the Constitution written by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar)... and take away the reservation rights of the Dalits,” said Birla.

Read more: BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi high court's rap over CM post despite arrest

AAP mayoral candidate Mahesh Khichi said the delay in the election was akin to “dictatorship and murder of democracy”. “The people of the country will answer this with their votes on May 25,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva briefly changed a signboard near the CM’s house at Flagstaff Road by covering it with a banner that said “Sheesh Mahal — a den of corruption”. The board was placed near the traffic junction leading to the official residence of the CM.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi who elected Kejriwal as the CM feel ashamed there is a new saga of corruption every day.

Read more: Kejriwal continuing as CM after arrest prioritises political interest: Delhi HC

“The CM house has become a den of corruption. Delhi high court has criticised him but the CM is not resigning due to his selfish interests and greed for power. We will demand that as the CM is in jail, the camp office at home be closed and expenses of this palace should not be forced on the exchequer,” he added.