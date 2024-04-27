BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi high court's rap over CM post despite arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has been continuing as the chief minister of Delhi despite his arrest, because of his attachment to power and the bungalow “you built with public money”. The scathing attack came a day after the Delhi high court commented that the continuation of the AAP chief as Delhi's CM puts "political interest over national interest". Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. (PTI)

“If any government employee is caught on any charge, his resignation is taken within 48 hours. Arvind Kejriwal, you are the chief minister who runs the government. Shame on you! You should have resigned by now, but the attachment to the chair and the bungalow you built with public money is not allowing you to leave this post,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sachdeva said Arvind Kejriwal and his government had been exposed by the court.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said by refusing to resign as the Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal has given rise to a massive constitutional issue in the national capital.

Also read: Kejriwal continuing as CM after arrest prioritises political interest: Delhi HC

Arvind Kejriwal has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since April, after he was sent to judicial custody over his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case.

"He is in jail because of his actions... But when a sitting CM goes to jail, he/she must resign so that the functioning of the government can go on smoothly. But he is not interested in doing any work in Delhi. Be it Delhi school students, their mid-day meals, or their books, he is not worried about either of these issues. He did not become the CM to work for the children of Delhi, he came to be in power and carry on with their corruption. After what the HC has said today, we cannot say anything. Even the court has said that his political interest is bigger than his social/national interest," Tiwari said.

While the BJP has been demanding his resignation, AAP says he will continue as the Delhi CM because he hasn't been convicted in any case.

The Delhi high court made the remark after it pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in MCD schools.

AAP blamed Delhi's LG for the lapse.

"The LG illegally appointed aldermen (nominated councillors). As a result, the standing committee could not be formed. The LG is responsible for the non-formation of the standing committee due to which the work of the MCD was stopped," the party said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI