 BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi high court's rap over CM post despite arrest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi high court's rap over CM post despite arrest

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
Apr 27, 2024 01:42 PM IST

BJP said Arvind Kejriwal and his government had been exposed by the court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has been continuing as the chief minister of Delhi despite his arrest, because of his attachment to power and the bungalow “you built with public money”. The scathing attack came a day after the Delhi high court commented that the continuation of the AAP chief as Delhi's CM puts "political interest over national interest".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. (PTI)

“If any government employee is caught on any charge, his resignation is taken within 48 hours. Arvind Kejriwal, you are the chief minister who runs the government. Shame on you! You should have resigned by now, but the attachment to the chair and the bungalow you built with public money is not allowing you to leave this post,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sachdeva said Arvind Kejriwal and his government had been exposed by the court.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said by refusing to resign as the Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal has given rise to a massive constitutional issue in the national capital.

Also read: Kejriwal continuing as CM after arrest prioritises political interest: Delhi HC

Arvind Kejriwal has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since April, after he was sent to judicial custody over his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case.

"He is in jail because of his actions... But when a sitting CM goes to jail, he/she must resign so that the functioning of the government can go on smoothly. But he is not interested in doing any work in Delhi. Be it Delhi school students, their mid-day meals, or their books, he is not worried about either of these issues. He did not become the CM to work for the children of Delhi, he came to be in power and carry on with their corruption. After what the HC has said today, we cannot say anything. Even the court has said that his political interest is bigger than his social/national interest," Tiwari said.

While the BJP has been demanding his resignation, AAP says he will continue as the Delhi CM because he hasn't been convicted in any case.

The Delhi high court made the remark after it pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in MCD schools.

AAP blamed Delhi's LG for the lapse.

"The LG illegally appointed aldermen (nominated councillors). As a result, the standing committee could not be formed. The LG is responsible for the non-formation of the standing committee due to which the work of the MCD was stopped," the party said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi high court's rap over CM post despite arrest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On