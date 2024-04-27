Lok Sabha elections: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign in Delhi today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states. The party's campaign will kick off with Mrs Kejriwal's inaugural roadshow on Saturday, in support of AAP's East Delhi candidate, Kuldeep Kumar. Sunita Kejriwal, a retired IRS officer, is stepping into a more prominent position within the party to bolster AAP's campaigning efforts. (ANI)

At a press conference on Friday, Atishi announced that Sunita Kejriwal will seek support and votes for AAP while her husband is in judicial custody

“In protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign to seek blessings for him and to seek votes for AAP candidates. She will seek blessings for him from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana," she said.

“She will hold a roadshow in East Delhi tomorrow and will seek blessings from the people of East Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal. On April 28, she will hold a roadshow in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency,” Atishi added.

Sunita, a retired IRS officer, is stepping into a more prominent position within the party to bolster AAP's campaigning efforts, which have been impacted by Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering.

Kejriwal has been detained in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested on March 21 in connection with a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is expected to remain in judicial custody until May 7.

Atishi claimed that Kejriwal's arrest was a ploy to hinder his participation in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I want to tell the BJP that their gamble has backfired completely. Whether it is Delhi, Punjab or the rest of the country, the common people are protesting against the arrest of Kejriwal, protesting against the dictatorship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protesting against this attack on democracy. "The people are unanimously saying that they will respond to Arvind Kejriwal's arrest with their votes,” Atishi said.

Sunita Kejriwal's rise amid Delhi CM's arrest

Since the arrest of Kejriwal, Sunita has been serving as a communication channel between her husband and the AAP, as well as its MLAs.

She has conducted three digital media briefings, primarily aimed at conveying the CM's messages to the public and Delhi cabinet ministers.

In both March and earlier this month, she delivered speeches at rallies organised by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties in Delhi and Jharkhand.

AAP contesting LS elections

In Delhi, the AAP, in alliance with the Congress, has nominated candidates for the East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies.

In Gujarat, the party is competing in two constituencies: Bharuch and Bhavnagar. In Haryana, AAP is contesting from Kurukshetra. Meanwhile, in Punjab, it is independently contesting all 13 seats without any alliance with the Congress.

On the other hand, the Congress has put forth its candidates for the North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats.