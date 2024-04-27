 Aam Aadmi Party releases rap song Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se; internet reminisces when Vishal Dadlani composed for AAP - Hindustan Times
Aam Aadmi Party releases rap song Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se; internet reminisces when Vishal Dadlani composed for AAP

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 08:09 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party released a new campaign song titled Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se in response to Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Here's how the internet reacted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response to the arrest of their leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, launched a new campaign song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se. Sung in rap style, the song was unveiled at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Also Read: AAP releases poll song focusing on Kejriwal’s arrest)

A still from the AAP rap song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se
A still from the AAP rap song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se

Sung by Dilip Pandey

The campaign song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se, has been written and penned by Dilip Pandey, AAP MLA and chief party whip in the assembly. An user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their admiration for the politician's multi-talents, writing, “AAP Timarpur MLA @dilipkpandey who is remembered for his work during the tough #Covid days, has penned the lyrics and lent his voice to the AAP's campaign song. It is actually a rap!”

“Ek number party ek number song (Number one party number one song.)” read a comment under the video on YouTube. One user on X, however, believed people beyond a certain age will find it hard to connect to the number, writing, “Rap song content acha hai magar mass appealing nehi hai. Kuchh emotional song hona chahiye tha taki Kejriwal ke jail Jane ke sath log related kar sakte the (The rap song is nice but it isn’t appealing to the masses. If it was an emotional song, people would’ve related to Kejriwal’s struggles in jail).”

‘We miss you Vishal Dadlani’

One fan, however, reminisced about the Vishal Dadlani-composed campaign song, Lage Raho Kejriwal, from 2020. They wrote, “It would have been better if they had brought back the same song. The public was connected to it. Even today, when you listen to it you get the same enthusiasm. @VishalDadlani sir we miss you,” sharing a clip from the song. Another X user commented, “This was best these song of AAP. Wo bhi accha tha...''Aam aadmi aaye hain". (Aam Aadmi Aaye Hain song was also nice.)”

In 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party had used songs from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy in their campaigns. Numbers like Apna Time Aayega, Sher Aaya and Azadi were used in campaigns.

