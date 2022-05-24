Delhi: IT firm employee held for running over Zepto executive
New Delhi: Five days after a delivery agent working for a prominent grocery delivery app succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Dwarka, Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a 34-year-old employee of a tech giant for the crime.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary identified the accused as Sudhakar Yadav, a resident of Dwarka Sector 18, and said that he allegedly hit the Zepto delivery agent, Goyala Dairy resident Karan, on his way home after dinner around 11.30pm on May 16.
“He has claimed that the area was dark and there were two bikes in front of him. While trying to save one, he hit the other,” the officer said. The accused then went home and didn’t tell his family about the accident and gave the car for repairs.
After the incident was reported, police found a piece of offending vehicle’s bumper and started looking for the car. “We checked all the workshops of the car’s brand in the areas around and found the car in a workshop in Matiala, following which the accused was traced,” the officer said.
On May 16, Karan was returning to his office after a delivery when he was hit by the vehicle.
While the car fled away, a few of his friends who were in the area and reached the spot rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Karan succumbed to his injuries on May 18.
Karan’s father Raju had said that he had joined Zepto about a month ago to support the family and make money for his sister’s wedding in November.
Following the accident, Zepto announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to Karan’s family and an insurance grant of ₹8 lakh, the company said in a statement. “As they get through this difficult time, we will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family,” the company said in a statement.
Man shot on cheek during robbery bid in west Delhi
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on his cheek when four armed men allegedly opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet on Sunday late evening near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi. The bullet got lodged in the victim's jaw and was removed after a surgery on Monday, the police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.
Free rides on 150 new e-buses for 3 days as Delhi govt bolsters fleet
The Delhi government will roll out 150 new electric buses on Tuesday and allow free rides on them for three days, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday. The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.
Delhi: Man arrested for posting woman’s photos online
New Delhi: A 22-year-old former Indian Railways catering staff was arrested for allegedly posting and videos of a woman on social media along with her phone number, claiming that she was available for “sex chat”. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified Yadav as Amit Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and resident of north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.
Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents
Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs. Pune Municipal Corporation has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed LG of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the central government for six years, was named as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal's and welcome Saxena, 64. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus and a licensed pilot.
