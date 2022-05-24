Delhi: IT firm employee held for running over Zepto executive

New Delhi: Five days after a delivery agent working for a prominent grocery delivery app succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Dwarka, Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a 34-year-old employee of a tech giant for the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary identified the accused as Sudhakar Yadav, a resident of Dwarka Sector 18, and said that he allegedly hit the Zepto delivery agent, Goyala Dairy resident Karan, on his way home after dinner around 11.30pm on May 16.

“He has claimed that the area was dark and there were two bikes in front of him. While trying to save one, he hit the other,” the officer said. The accused then went home and didn’t tell his family about the accident and gave the car for repairs.

After the incident was reported, police found a piece of offending vehicle’s bumper and started looking for the car. “We checked all the workshops of the car’s brand in the areas around and found the car in a workshop in Matiala, following which the accused was traced,” the officer said.

On May 16, Karan was returning to his office after a delivery when he was hit by the vehicle.

While the car fled away, a few of his friends who were in the area and reached the spot rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Karan succumbed to his injuries on May 18.

Karan’s father Raju had said that he had joined Zepto about a month ago to support the family and make money for his sister’s wedding in November.

Following the accident, Zepto announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to Karan’s family and an insurance grant of ₹8 lakh, the company said in a statement. “As they get through this difficult time, we will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family,” the company said in a statement.