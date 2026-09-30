Delhi Jal Board identifies 43 points of sewage contaminating Def Col, Barapullah stormwater network

New Delhi

The status report, dated September 26, said these locations were identified through a field-level survey and have been georeferenced for targeted intervention. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has identified 43 locations where sewage was found flowing into the Defence Colony and Barapullah stormwater drains, as part of an action plan to curb untreated sewage from entering the network, according to an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

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The status report, dated September 26, said these locations were identified through a field-level survey and have been georeferenced for targeted intervention. The points are spread across sewered and unsewered areas, comprising locations in Dakshinpuri, Khanpur, CR Park, and Govindpuri, among others.

The DJB said it has constituted a task force, headed by its south zone chief engineer, to coordinate work with other agencies concerned. The key mandate of the task force is to identify sewage sources, prepare micro-action plans for interception and diversion, and monitor progress through fortnightly reports, it said.

The action plan divides the 43 locations according to the nature of intervention required, ranging from trapping and diverting sewage to the DJB sewer network to restoring settled sewer lines, laying new sewer networks and constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs).

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{{^usCountry}} DJB has also invited expression of interest for in situ treatment of Defence Colony, as part of short and mid-term interventions to reduce pollution and odour. “The exercise is aimed at assessing available treatment technologies based on sewage discharge volumes, pollution parameters, space requirements and implementation timelines. The EOIs are currently being evaluated by an expert committee, following which bid documents will be finalized and tenders floated,” the report read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DJB has also invited expression of interest for in situ treatment of Defence Colony, as part of short and mid-term interventions to reduce pollution and odour. “The exercise is aimed at assessing available treatment technologies based on sewage discharge volumes, pollution parameters, space requirements and implementation timelines. The EOIs are currently being evaluated by an expert committee, following which bid documents will be finalized and tenders floated,” the report read. {{/usCountry}}

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DJB has sought revenue records to establish the original dimensions of the 43 drains and flagged the need for coordination with drain-owning agencies for surveys, desilting and identifying sewage outfalls. It said the identified interventions are intended to prevent untreated sewage from entering the stormwater drainage system and ultimately, the Yamuna.

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DJB has also flagged the hurdles it is facing in tapping drains and sewage, which include restrictions under forest act for new sewer lines in several unauthorised areas, non-enforcement of community toilet guidelines in JJ clusters, and absence of clear policy framework for affluent colonies, among others.