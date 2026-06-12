Delhi's new Yamuna clean up pitch asks firms to adopt drains, fund wastewater treatment

Not all adoption stories come with wagging tails or restored 17th century heritage buildings. Some come with sewage, sludge and foul smell. A drain may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing corporate philanthropy, but this is precisely what the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is offering. Facing the uphill challenge to clean the Yamuna, especially in the context of its limited resources, DJB is now asking firms to adopt drains and finance efforts that can treat wastewater before it reaches the river.

A partially dried-up river bed of Yamuna is pictured on a hot summer day in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

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In an expression of interest (EOI) floated on June 5, 2026, the water utility has asked, companies, NGOs, state-owned companies, technology providers, trusts, foundations and other interested entities for undertaking in-situ (onsite) treatment of drains and sub-drains flowing into Yamuna in Delhi. In the case of companies, it has suggested the money come from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets. The agency has made it clear that it will act only as a facilitator between interested entities and drain-owning departments,while providing no financial assistance for implementation, operation or maintenance of the projects. Under the EOI, selected agencies will have to conduct assessments, design and install treatment systems, obtain all statutory clearances, and operate and maintain the facilities for at least three years after commissioning.

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Delhi’s drains constitute the single biggest threat to the Yamuna. Though the river flows through the city for only about 2% of its total stretch, Delhi contributes roughly 75% of its total pollution load. A major drain joins the Yamuna every 1.2km on average within city limits. Many of these carry untreated sewage and industrial effluents, turning a relatively clean river into an anoxic, foam-choked stream by the time it exits the city.

A senior DJB official explained that the agencies submitting proposals can identify suitable drains or sub-drains within Delhi requiring treatment; conduct preliminary assessment and submit a suitable treatment proposal. “DJB will act only as a facilitator between the interested agencies and the concerned drain-owning agencies. We will not provide any financial assistance for operation or maintenance of such projects,” the official explained. As per the EOI, the interested agencies can seek DJB’s help in technical discussions and coordination with relevant stakeholders. DJB does not own or maintain storm-water drains and sub-drains and therefore shall not be responsible for providing land, infrastructure, funding or operational support.

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In-situ wastewater treatment refers to methods of treating sewage, sewage sludge, or industrial effluent directly at its source or within the existing drain/water body, rather than transporting it to a centralised, off-site treatment plant. It uses biological (e.g. bacteria), physical, and chemical processes to remove pollutants. “Bids for all three projects have been invited and the work likely to start next month,” official added.

Also Read: Amit Shah asks Delhi, Haryana, UP to ensure ecological flow in Yamuna

Delhi has multiple drains owning agencies, ranging from MCD, DDA to DSIIDC and flood control. The 22 drains with direct outfall in Yamuna are maintained by irrigation and flood control. According to the latest Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report on these drains, some of the biggest pollution contributors include Sen nursing home drain, Barapullah drain, and Shahdara drain.

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According to DPCC standards, the TSS (Total Suspended Solids) level should be less than100 mg/L; Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) less than 250mg/L; and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) less than 30mg/L.

As per the report dated May 8, the Najafgarh drain had TSS of 172 units and BOD of 70 units. ISBT drain has TSS of 180 units and BOD of 95 units. The Sen nursing home drain had a TSS of 288 units, COD at 344 units and BOD of 145 units. For the Maharani Bagh drain, these three parameters were 182 units, 240 units and 98 units, respectively, and Shahdara drain, 124 units, 280 units and 115 units, respectively.

The DJB official cited above said that the project will provide high visibility to the companies in the project of national importance. “The final MOU will be signed between drain owning agency and the company. It may also entail putting up sign boards to provide credit to these agencies in the Yamuna cleaning project.”

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Delhi’s drains were originally meant to carry stormwater and protect the city from flooding but with unplanned growth and lakhs of housing units coming up without sewage network, they have gradually grown into sewage canals. Most of these drains now carry an uninterrupted flow of raw sewage, aided by broken infrastructure and unchecked waste discharge from unregulated colonies and industries.

One of the flagship projects of the BJP led government, the clean up of Yamuna is being monitored by the central government, with home minister Amit Shah undertaking regular review. In the last review held on Thursday, Shah stated that 129 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been constructed so far across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and an additional 59 STPs will be built by the end of 2027. He added that arrangements should be made for continuous monitoring of various purification parameters like BOD, Chemical Oxygen Demand and TSS in all the drains and water sources connecting to the Yamuna. He also asked for a review of the progress of the work in Yamuna Rejuvenation Project every 20 days.

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DJB plans to host a pre-conference on June 15 at its headquarters to discuss this further. DJB had attempted to seek financial help from firms for setting up decentralised STPs last year, but it did not yield meaningful results.