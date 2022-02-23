Delhi Jal Board to set up its first sludge treatment plant at Kondli STP

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is setting up a 200 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity sludge treatment plant at its Kondli sewage treatment plant (STP), water minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday, adding that in the next two years, all STPs in Delhi will have its own sludge treatment facility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain said the DJB’s 36 STPs produce about 700-800 tonnes of sludge -- residue that accumulates in sewage treatment plants -- daily, which will be treated using modern technology.

“Within the next two years, all STPs in Delhi will have an independent sludge treatment plant so that there is no dependency on municipal corporations for its disposal. Similar solutions will be implemented in the 13 common effluent treatment Plants (CETPs) in industrial areas as sludge produced by industrial units can be hazardous in nature,” he said.

A senior DJB official said sludge management has become a major issue in the city. “Sewage sludge is the solid or slurry residue produced as a by-product after treatment processes in STPs. This sludge is transferred to tanks for decomposition by anaerobic bacteria to produce biogas, which can be used as low-cost fuel to generate electricity. After that process, residue sludge is dumped into the sludge dump yards maintained by the DJB or the municipal corporations. But it ends up fouling the area,” the official said, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is to tackle this problem that the sludge treatment plant is being set up in Kondli, east Delhi, the official further said. “It is being set up on the premises of the existing Kondli facility, where four STPs are already functional,” the official said.

Once the sludge treatment plant becomes operational, only 5% residue will be left over, the water minister said. “Even that residue will be further used for making tiles and conditioning the soil. This project will have a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) period,” Jain said.

He added that the facility will be ready by March 31, 2022, and the model may be replicated at all the existing 36 STPs.