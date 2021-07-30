Delhi: Kalra says registration certificates of Khan Chacha, Town Hall cancelled

Businessman Navneet Kalra on Friday informed the Delhi high court that the registration certificate to run his restaurants, Khan Chacha and Town Hall, in Khan Market has been cancelledby the policeover alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Kalra, through his counsel, had argued that there was no provision to suspend registration certificate merely on the grounds of registration of FIR.

Delhi Police on May 7 said that in a search operation during the second wave of the pandemic, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha and Town Hall in Khan Market, and Nege & Ju in Lodhi Colony, which are owned by Kalra.

Kalra was subsequently arrested on May 16 and granted bail on May 29. On July 20, Kalra, through his counsel, moved high court challenging the suspension of license of the two eateries in the upscale Khan market.

On Friday, the court was informed that a final order had been passed and the registration certificates were cancelled by an order of July 23.

Taking note of the submission, the judge said he can challenge the cancellation order in in accordance with law.

Kalra had challenged the May 11 order-cum-show cause notice issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) O P Mishra and the subsequent suspension of the registration certificate to run the two eateries in Khan Market.

“After taking into account the written and oral submission of the licencee and the serious nature of violation of the terms and conditions of the registration certificate, I...hereby cancel the registration certificate of...Khan Chacha... with immediate effect,” said one of the orders signed by Mishra on July 23.

The businessman had contended that the suspension was illegal and contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Eating houses Registration Regulations as it did not confer power of suspension at the stage of issuance of a show casue notice.

“The order of suspension is also bad as recovery of oxygen concentrators made from the restaurant premises is no ground nor is it given as a ground for suspension of licence. The order of suspension adversely affects the business, reputation and livelihood of all employees working in the restaurant,” the plea had said.