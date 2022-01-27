Delhi L-G to chair DDMA meet as active Covid caseload dips. What's on agenda?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet today to discuss the further easing of curbs in view of declining cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital. The active caseload in Delhi dropped by more than 50% within 12 days after it reached a peak of 94,160 on January 13. During the second Covid wave, it took 21 days for the active caseload to decline by half.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the government will recommend the reopening of schools as excessive caution is now harming students. While the Covid cases and positivity rate are on the decline, Sisodia said, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools, reported PTI.

“During Covid, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that Covid is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, added.

Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal will chair the DDMA meeting to discuss the reopening of schools. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting expected to take place at 12.30pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal last week proposed the lifting of weekend curfew and restrictions of markets as the national capital witnessed sustained decline but Baijal, chairperson of Delhi’s apex Covid-19 management body, rejected the proposal suggesting status quo till further improvement in the virus situation. He, however, agreed to the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Traders, meanwhile, have been protesting against the restrictions and demanding that the curbs, including the odd-even system on non-essential shops, be lifted.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 7,498 new Covid cases as the daily positivity rate hovered around 10.6%. The active caseload, as per the latest government data, stands at 38,315.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON