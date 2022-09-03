Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Labourer killed as wall collapses on him in Mustafabad area

Published on Sep 03, 2022 08:31 PM IST

Two others who had sustained injuries were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shahdara and are currently being treated there.

(Representative Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A 25-year-old labourer died on Saturday after a wall collapsed on him in Delhi's Mustafabad area. The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar, news agency ANI cited Delhi Police as saying.

Police said they had recieved the information about the wall collapse incident around 5pm. The incident had taken place at a construction site.

Police also said that a case under section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from bureau)

