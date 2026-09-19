New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched Heritage Clubs in 75 CM Shri Schools to familiarise students with the Capital’s history, culture and architecture through heritage walks, quizzes and museum visits, officials said.

Delhi launches Heritage Clubs in 75 CM Shri schools

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The initiative will be jointly implemented by the department of art, culture, and language and the Delhi Archives.

Officials said the programmar will include year-round activities, such as heritage walks, museum visits, archival and library tours, quizzes, exhibitions, painting and poster competitions, digital storytelling and documentation of local history.

As part of the programme, students will undertake projects on local history and interact with senior members of their communities to document oral histories and local traditions. They will also make short documentaries and films on Delhi’s culture and heritage and be introduced to traditional arts and crafts.

According to officials, “Heritage Days” and “Heritage Festivals” will also be organised, and students will prepare replicas of historical monuments as part of exhibitions and other activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Launching the initiative, Gupta said: “Knowing Delhi’s heritage is not limited to studying history, it is also a process of understanding one’s city and one’s roots.” The CM added that students should understand the significance of historical buildings and sites around them and their connection with Delhi’s history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launching the initiative, Gupta said: “Knowing Delhi’s heritage is not limited to studying history, it is also a process of understanding one’s city and one’s roots.” The CM added that students should understand the significance of historical buildings and sites around them and their connection with Delhi’s history. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said several chapters of Delhi’s history had not adequately reached children, and “Heritage Clubs” would give them an opportunity to understand and reflect on these aspects.

She said the initiative would also help develop a sense of responsibility among students toward knowing and preserving their heritage.

Gupta said the government is also working to improve infrastructure, facilities and the academic environment in government schools, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making government schools comparable with private schools in terms of facilities.

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Education minister Ashish Sood said art, culture, education and heritage had been given special priority by the government. Establishing Delhi not only as the political capital but also as the country’s startup and cultural capital was a key objective, he said.

Sood said it was important to familiarise the younger generation with Delhi’s history, the freedom struggle, its heroes and personalities, as well as its art, culture and local traditions.

Art, culture, and language minister Kapil Mishra said Delhi’s history extended beyond Mehrauli and the Red Fort. The clubs would introduce students to the city’s wider history and diverse cultural heritage, including the contributions of different dynasties, heroes, literature, art and traditions, he said.