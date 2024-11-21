Menu Explore
Delhi LG gives appointment letters to 1984 riots victims

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Saxena reassured attendees that the remaining 437 pending applications for appointments were under verification

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday handed offers of appointment to 47 victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots from west Delhi, and announced that six additional such letters will be issued to nominated successors of those beneficiaries who had exceeded the age of service.

Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)
Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)

“This move comes after four decades of delay,” the LG’s office said in a statement. It credited the development to recent relaxations in recruitment qualifications by Saxena, which widened the pool of eligible candidates. “The decision, long stalled by procedural delays and red tape, has enabled more victims to secure employment,” the statement added.

At an event in Tilak Nagar, where many riot victims live, Saxena reassured attendees that the remaining 437 pending applications for appointments were under verification. He added that he has directed the revenue department to organise special camps to expedite the process.

The lieutenant governor also announced plans to rename the colony for riot victims, known as the “Vidhwa Colony” (widows’ colony), as per recommendations given by the local residents.

In October, a delegation of riot victims met Saxena, urging him to consider all eligible applicants, including those who may have aged out or passed away for recruitment. After the visit, LG had directed the departments concerned to look into the issue with empathy and suggest a way forward.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva thanked the LG over the move. “These appointments are a reflection of the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the Sikh community especially the victims of the 1984 riots,” he said.

