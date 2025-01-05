Delhi LG inaugurates prepaid auto stand at Kashmere Gate ISBT

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a prepaid auto stand at Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) along with Kranti Udyan, a newly redeveloped 10-acre park along the Walled City in Daryaganj. The developments aim to enhance recreational spaces and improve traffic management in Delhi, officials said. LG VK Saxena

Prepaid auto stands have been established at all three ISBTs in Delhi—Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar.

“We are hoping that the prepaid booths will help get the autos in line and reduce congestion outside the ISBTs,” said a transport department official.

On Saturday, LG also inaugurated Kranti Udyan, part of a broader Delhi Development Authority project to redevelop four parks along Mahatma Gandhi Marg near Rajghat, officials said. The project spans 35 acres across 1.7 kilometres along the Ring Road and is inspired by Kartavya Path near India Gate.