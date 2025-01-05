Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi LG inaugurates prepaid auto stand at Kashmere Gate ISBT

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) completed work on the Kashmere Gate prepaid stand within a week of project allotment.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a prepaid auto stand at Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) along with Kranti Udyan, a newly redeveloped 10-acre park along the Walled City in Daryaganj. The developments aim to enhance recreational spaces and improve traffic management in Delhi, officials said. 

LG VK Saxena
LG VK Saxena

Prepaid auto stands have been established at all three ISBTs in Delhi—Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar.

“We are hoping that the prepaid booths will help get the autos in line and reduce congestion outside the ISBTs,” said a transport department official. 

On Saturday, LG also inaugurated Kranti Udyan, part of a broader Delhi Development Authority project to redevelop four parks along Mahatma Gandhi Marg near Rajghat, officials said. The project spans 35 acres across 1.7 kilometres along the Ring Road and is inspired by Kartavya Path near India Gate.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On