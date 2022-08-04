Delhi LG orders FIR against former Congress MLA for preparing ‘bogus’ voter ID cards

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the police to register an FIR against former Congress MLA Jai Kishan for allegedly preparing bogus voter identity cards. Saxena’s direction was based on the recommendation of the Lokayukta, although Kishan denied the allegations.

“The LG has directed criminal action against former MLA Jai Kishan after he was prima facie found to have prepared bogus voter identity cards at his residential address to interfere with the electoral process for undue electoral gains,” senior officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.

When contacted, Kishan, a five-time MLA from Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, said, “I am being harassed because I refused to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier. I have won elections five times. Hundreds of people have met me in the 15 years that I was an MLA. Maybe my staff did something behind my back. I will take legal recourse in this matter.”

The LG’s direction came in the wake of the Lokayukta order dated April 26 this year, wherein the body recommended criminal action against Kishan for “interfering with fair election process”, officials at the LG office said, adding the allegations had surfaced in 2013-14.

The lieutenant governor, after examination of the Lokayukta report recommending criminal action against Kishan, directed the vigilance department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police commissioner, officials at Raj Niwas said.

A detailed report was sought from the vigilance department, which noted that “the residence of ex-MLA Jai Kishan was misused for preparation of bogus voter identity cards and no voter ID card can be issued without the consent of the property owner.”