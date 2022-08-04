Delhi LG orders FIR against former Congress MLA for preparing ‘bogus’ voter ID cards
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the police to register an FIR against former Congress MLA Jai Kishan for allegedly preparing bogus voter identity cards. Saxena’s direction was based on the recommendation of the Lokayukta, although Kishan denied the allegations.
“The LG has directed criminal action against former MLA Jai Kishan after he was prima facie found to have prepared bogus voter identity cards at his residential address to interfere with the electoral process for undue electoral gains,” senior officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.
When contacted, Kishan, a five-time MLA from Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, said, “I am being harassed because I refused to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier. I have won elections five times. Hundreds of people have met me in the 15 years that I was an MLA. Maybe my staff did something behind my back. I will take legal recourse in this matter.”
The LG’s direction came in the wake of the Lokayukta order dated April 26 this year, wherein the body recommended criminal action against Kishan for “interfering with fair election process”, officials at the LG office said, adding the allegations had surfaced in 2013-14.
The lieutenant governor, after examination of the Lokayukta report recommending criminal action against Kishan, directed the vigilance department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police commissioner, officials at Raj Niwas said.
A detailed report was sought from the vigilance department, which noted that “the residence of ex-MLA Jai Kishan was misused for preparation of bogus voter identity cards and no voter ID card can be issued without the consent of the property owner.”
-
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
-
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
-
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
-
BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district. The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
-
After attack on rebel MLA’s vehicle, more skirmishes in the offing?
Mumbai/Pune As many as six people, including Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More and a party office-bearer Baban Thorat were arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly attacking former minister and Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant's car. While the chief minister Eknath Shinde camp is furious over the attack, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said it could be a spontaneous reaction of the Sena workers.
