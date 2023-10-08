Delhi LG reviews restoration work along floodplains of Yamuna

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday reviewed the restoration works on projects along the Yamuna floodplains which were damaged during the floods in earlier in July this year.

Officials from the LG secretariat on Sunday said that the floodplain sites will be transformed with plenty of flowering plants in the coming winter months. These restoration and beautification projects are being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at four sites — Vasudev Ghat site near Monastery Market in Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Vatika on the Outer Ring Road, Asita near ITO and Baansera across Sarai Kale Khan.

Taking to social media website X (formerly Twitter), LG Saxena said that Vasudev Ghat, which was worst hit by the floods, is now being totally redone with eco-friendly architectural designs andlush greens.

“Yamuna Vatika on the Outer Ring Road along Yamuna is set to get ready in a couple of months with its resplendent flower beds, undulating gardens and triple grid plantations including cherry blossom and chinar. Asita across ITO is fast getting restored and will soon be back in its pristine glory. Baansera across Sarai Kale Khan, that largely remained unscathed, is getting ready with its ‘Bharat Kunj’...,” Saxena posted.

DDA had started the post-flood restoration work along the Yamuna floodplains in September. Earlier in July, heavy rainfall in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had led to larger-than-normal discharge of water towards Delhi. This led to unprecedented rise in the water levels of the Yamuna — it touched a peak of 208.66m on July 13. This led to flooding large parts of Delhi causing displacement of around 28,000 people, for which temporary evacuation camps were set up along roads across seven districts of Delhi.

