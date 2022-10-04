Delhi LG seeks probe into alleged irregularities in power subsidy to discoms

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to inquire into the alleged "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to the BSES discoms. The Lieutenant Governor has sought a probe in the next seven days.

This is the latest matter in which the lieutenant governor has intervened amid the AAP-Centre standoff. About 10 days ago, he had ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers at state-run government schools in the national capital. He also asked for a probe into the embezzlement of funds by paying salaries to non-existent or “ghost” guest teachers.

In response to a letter, the Arvind Kejriwal government had responded saying: "We welcome any inquiry. If there is any wrongdoing, the guilty should be punished. The AAP government has often counted the improvement of the condition of the government schools among its achievements. But the leaders of the rival BJP - ruling at the Centre - have often hit back, calling these claims baseless.

This was days after the LG had granted permission to the anti-corruption branch (ACB) for filing a case against two serving and two retired vice-principals of a Delhi government school for allegedly embezzling government fund.

Another matter was the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation. The LG had cleared a proposal by the chief secretary to forward a complaint - linked to - to the CBI.

Probe agencies are already investigating a case over alleged corruption linked to the liquour policy. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused in the case.

